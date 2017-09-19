WBDC Honors Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia

On Monday, the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) presented Illinois State Representative, Linda Chapa LaVia, the 2017 Vetrepreneur of the Year award. The Vetrepreneur of the Year award honors outstanding female veteran entrepreneurs who contribute to the community through job creation and demonstrate an innovative and collaborative approach to business. Rep. Chapa LaVia entered the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program at Northern Illinois University as a means to finish her education, becoming the first woman in her family to graduate college. After she retired from the U.S. Army and returned to civilian life, Rep. Chapa LaVia knew she wanted to pursue her entrepreneurial creativity by opening coffee shops in Aurora. Although she faced struggles in the beginning, Rep. Chapa LaVia became familiar with the WBDC, who encouraged her to get her food handling license. Today she has come full circle, and has since worked with the WBDC to encourage programming in Aurora and currently uses her platform in Illinois government to advance women owned business and education. The award ceremony took place on September 7, 2017 at the WBDC2 Connect & Celebrate event. Each year, the WBDC honors outstanding business women and men who have not only succeeded personally, but contributed to the economic development of their community. This year’s event will include a day of unique learning opportunities and sessions, including a “Shark Tank”-style pitching workshop where business leaders register to pitch on-the-spot to corporate and government procurement leaders, as well as a keynote luncheon and various other workshops. For a full agenda and to register for the event, please visit: www.wbdc31.org.