Activist and Community Leader Juan M. Calderón to Serve as a Member of the Chicago Board of Health

By: Ashmar Mandou

Community activist Juan M. Calderón was appointed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as a member of the Chicago Board of Health. City Council approved the Mayor’s appointment of Calderón on September 6th, 2017. Calderón joins the Board of Health filling the vacancy left by Carl C. Bell, M.D. The Chicago Board of Health is comprised of nine individuals who advise the Mayor and the Public Health Commissioner on all health issues. “With his extensive experience, Juan will be an excellent addition to the Board and we welcome this appointment,” said Dr. Carolyn C. Lopez, MD, president of the Chicago Board of Health. “Juan’s dedication to the Latino community of Chicago has been proven through his work at the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, and he will continue to be a great advocate for not only this community, but for all Chicago residents in need of quality healthcare.”

Calderón currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, where he employs best practices and new models of care for youth, LGBTQ and seniors living with HIV/sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and mental illness. Calderón’s recent accomplishments include the establishment of a trans-national partnership with Cuba’s National Center of Sex Education and TransCuba. His efforts have been recognized by La Voz del Paseo Boricua’s “Top 10 Under 30”, Windy City Times’s “30 under 30”, DIFFA Chicago, and IVI-IPO Gay & Lesbian Caucus -Glynn Sudberry. “I am honored that Mayor Emanuel has nominated me to serve the Board of Health,” said Calderón. “I am confident that my experience in both the community and professionally will lend itself well as I work alongside Board leadership and our Mayor to continue to make Chicago a safer and healthier place.” The Chicago Department of Public (CDPH) strives to make Chicago a safer and healthier place by working with community partners to promote health, prevent disease, reduce environmental hazards and ensure access to health care for all Chicagoans. The Chicago Board of Health formulates health policies and advises the Mayor and the Public Health Commissioner on all health issues. The Chicago Board of Health recently passed a resolution in support of immigrant rights, calling on all medical and healthcare providers in Chicago to adopt policies and procedures to actively protect immigrants.