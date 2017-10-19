Ancient Mediterranean Cultures in Contact Arrives This Fall

These days, our world has never felt smaller. It is easier than ever for people from all over the globe to meet and exchange ideas. Though technology has changed the ways we connect with far-off places, these long-distance interactions have occurred for thousands of years, linking people from different societies and creating cross-cultural influences. On October 20th, the Field Museum will open the latest special exhibit, Ancient Mediterranean Cultures in Contact. The exhibit, which runs through April 29th, 2018, shines a spotlight on what happens when societies interact with one another and exchange ideas. Ancient Mediterranean showcases nearly 100 objects from the Field Museum’s ancient Egyptian, Roman, Greek, and Etruscan collections.