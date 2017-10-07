City Colleges of Chicago Accepting Bids for Downtown Headquarters Building

As City Colleges of Chicago plans to relocate its administrative office, would-be owners of a prime downtown Chicago property have an opportunity to place a bid on its significant headquarters building in Chicago’s West Loop. The community college system announced that it has officially put the building up for sale and engaged real estate firm CBRE to market it on CCC’s behalf. Among the relocation options CCC is considering is the utilization of space available on its Kennedy-King College campus in Englewood as well as at its Dawson Technical Institute in Bronzeville. City Colleges will also seek an additional small office space for staff to remain in the central business district.

The 185,000-square foot classically-styled office building located at 226 W. Jackson just east of the Willis Tower, represents an outstanding opportunity for redevelopment for office, hotel, residential or retail uses. It sits on 17,400 square feet at the Northeast corner of Jackson and Franklin and is currently zoned by the City of Chicago as “Downtown Core 16.” Earlier this summer, CCC Chancellor Juan Salgado announced the intended sale of the District’s headquarters building in a move intended to right size operations and shift more resources to its colleges located in Chicago neighborhoods. Moving administrative staff to CCC campuses around the city from a building that currently records only 33 percent occupancy aligns with the Chancellor’s strategy to shift greater focus to the system’s seven colleges and five satellite sites while shoring up the district’s long-term financial health. A brochure offering extensive details about the building at 226 W. Jackson – its amenities and development possibilities – is available, and interested parties may contact Martin Stern, Senior Managing Director of CBRE at 312.456.7070, martin.stern@cbre.com.