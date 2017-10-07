ComEd Debuts Solar Powered Fashion at Latino Fashion Week

ComEd debuted Solar Powered Fashion designed by Latino Students with the help of fashion designer Ronald Rodriguez at Latino Fashion week’s runway. The ComEd Solar Spotlight program connected ComEd engineers and students throughout Chicagoland area in a two-day immersion through live, hands-on solar demonstrations. The Solar Powered Fashion will be on display at the Mexican Museum of National Art and at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture. These pieces along with the Bronzeville Solar Powered Pyramid conclude this year’s Solar Spotlight program.