Halloween Fun

Compiled by Ashmar Mandou

ElevArte

Pumpkins Painting

Saturday, Oct. 28th

10a.m., to 2p.m.

Dvorak Park at 1119 W. Cullerton, Chicago

Chicago Park District

Halloween in the Parks

From kid-friendly events like pumpkin patches and Halloween parties, to haunted indoor movies and haunted houses, along with fall festivals and the annual Pumpkins 5K Run & Kids Spooky Sprint, there is something for everyone in the parks. For the complete list of activities, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.

Kroll’s Fall Harvest Farm

Each year, the cornfields at this farm are cut into elaborate circuits, and this year’s field has a fall farm theme, with the words “Fun on the Farm 2016” stamped in the field.

13236 W. Town Line Rd.

Waukegan

847-662-5733

krollsfarm.com

Halloween Boonanza

Community Recreation Center

Friday, Oct. 27th

6p.m, to 9p.m.

505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, IL

The CRC and Safety Park will be turned into a Halloween carnival! Pre-registration deadline is 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. Day-of and walk-up registration is available at an increased fee.

Clark Street Spooktacular 2017

Sunday, Oct. 29th

1p.m., to 4p.m.

Spooktacular is Clark Street in Lincoln Park’s annual Halloween extravaganza! Participating businesses from Armitage to Diversey, and on the south side of Diversey from Orchard to Lakeview, open their doors to trick-or-treaters from 1p.m., to 4p.m., on Sunday, October 29th. There will be plenty of spooks and sweets for your whole family.