Hispanic Women are Cultural Catalysts as Entrepreneurship, Education Rates Rise, According to New Nielsen Report

Hispanic women are rapidly becoming an economic and social powerhouse in the United States, with rising rates of entrepreneurship, educational attainment and delayed marriage, according to Latina 2.0: Fiscally Conscious, Culturally Influential & Familia Forward, a Nielsen report released. These advances are emerging as the relatively young Latina population is undergoing dramatic growth–37 percent between 2005 and 2015, with 77 percent of that growth coming from US-born Latinas, indicating that this largely bi-cultural group will exert a strong influence on both Hispanic and mainstream American culture into the 21st century. The report also details how brands can exponentially magnify their market for ethnic products by tapping cultural-adjacent consumers who are open to products outside their traditional comfort zones.

“Latinas are coming into their own, and this newfound confidence will have an undeniable impact on our consumer-driven society,” commented Stacie de Armas, vice president, Strategic Initiatives & Consumer Engagement at Nielsen. “Hispanic women are increasingly the catalysts in an intercultural marketplace. Not only are they the cornerstone of the Latino family, keeping language and traditions alive, but they are also forging a wider path in the mainstream and using technology to serve as brand and culture influencers. Marketers need to know how to tap this cohort in order to stay relevant and drive consumer engagement in the future.” Latina 2.0: Fiscally Conscious, Culturally Influential & Familia Forward is the second study on Latinas in Nielsen’s Diverse Intelligence Series, which helps marketers better understand and reach diverse consumers through data-driven insights. The report highlights the soaring Latina population and the boom in Latina entrepreneurship, as well as Latina consumption patterns that are driving growth across a variety of sectors – from beauty to technology. For more details and insights on the report, download Latina 2.0: Fiscally Conscious, Culturally Influential & Familia Forward. Nielsen also encourages Latinas(os) in the U.S. to make their voices heard by taking an active role on how their culture is represented in the media. Please visit http://nielsen.com/latinos to register and learn more.