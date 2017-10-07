JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton Host Latino Leadership Breakfast

On Friday morning, JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton hosted a Latino Leadership Breakfast with dozens of business, community, elected, and union leaders on the West side of Chicago. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Chicago Federation of Labor President Jorge Ramirez, and Alderman Joe Moreno were among the leaders to attend the breakfast. JB spoke about his commitment to expanding early childhood education, promoting job growth, standing up for immigrant communities, and fostering diversity in government. “Illinois’ 2.1 million Latino residents are an integral part of our state’s social, economic, and cultural vibrancy,” said JB Pritzker. “The success of Latino communities and families grows our economy and makes Illinois a stronger state. As governor, I will fight to create jobs in all of our communities, invest in quality education, and defend immigrant families from Donald Trump’s attacks. Our Latino communities deserve a voice in Springfield and I will ensure our government reflects the diversity of our great state.”