Latino Art Beat Awards Scholarships to Young Artists

A befitting finale to 2017 National Hispanic Heritage Month, Chicago-based Latino Art Beat feted their 2017 art competition winners at Miami City Hall in the presence of Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and the Miami City Commissioners to mark Latino Art Beats 20th Anniversary competition. Latino Art Beat offers a national Hispanic Heritage themed visual arts competition to young high school juniors and seniors and a film component available to early college age students, under 21 years of age. This year’s national Latino Art Beat competition winner was Ariana Bendana from Doral Academy Preparatory High School, Doral (Miami), FL who was awarded through the Latino Art Beat – Maryland Institute College of Art, Baltimore (“MICA”) scholarship partnership nearly $180,000 of which $20,000 was for winning the Latino Art Beat national competition, which has made her dream of attending one of the best art colleges in the nation a reality. To allow the general public to experience the talents of these gifted student artists a “Retrospective Latino Art Beat Youth Art Exhibit” was launched at the luxury 5-star Mandarin Oriental, Miami Hotel with an Opening Night ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and Latino Art Beat President Don Rossi Nuccio. To learn more about Latino Art Beat, visit www.latinoartbeat.com or interested parties can email latinoartbeat@hotmail.com for more information.