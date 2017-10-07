National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Recognized in Illinois

Governor Bruce Rauner proclaimed October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Illinois. In recognition of this declaration, the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is conducting a statewide employee awareness campaign that shares cybersecurity resources and best practices to better protect against online risks. Started in 2004, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an annual campaign held during the month of October to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity. National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) is designed to engage and educate the public and private sector through events and initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity.

Illinois’ cybersecurity awareness month campaign to State of Illinois employees will highlight protection against a technique known as “phishing.” Phishing attacks use email or malicious websites to infect devices with malware and viruses with the intent to collect personal and financial information. Tips for identifying, avoiding and reporting suspicious email will be shared statewide. Significant cybersecurity progress is being made in Illinois, as a component of the state’s digital transformation initiative. Earlier this year, Illinois released an unprecedented statewide cybersecurity strategy that detailed five key objectives to guide the state’s cybersecurity efforts. Additionally, Governor Rauner signed House Bill 2371 on August 7, 2017 requiring State of Illinois employees (under the executive branch) to undergo annual cybersecurity training to understand the risks, threats and best practices to defend against cyber threats.