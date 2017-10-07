St. Joseph Parish to Host Las Reinas de Jalisco

St. Joseph Parish in the Back of the Yards Community located at 4821 S. Hermitage will be hosting for the first time in Chicago three revered religious images from Mexico, Our Lady of Zapopan, Our Lady of Talpa and Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos. The Virgins are known as Las Reinas de Jalisco. The event begins on Thursday, Oct. 5th with an hour long procession with the three Virgens throughout the Back of the Yards Community beginning at 6p.m., and followed by a mass at 7:30p.m. Another highlight of this four day visit is the Humanity Walk for Peace that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7th at 11a.m., with participating organizations as Catholic Charities, Port Ministries, Chicago Police Department, COPA and elected officials sharing a message of Hope and Peace for the Back of the Yards Community. The walk will begin at 48th & Hermitage and proceed east on 48th Street making stops at every corner along the route to where a special mass will take place at noon at 48th & Bishop in memory of all the Victims of Gun Violence in the Back of the Yards.