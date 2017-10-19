Suspect charged with murder in killing of Oak Lawn man at Bridgeview business

On Saturday, October 14, 2017, the Cook County States Attorney’s office approved 1st degree Murder charges against Howard Strepek in the shooting murder of a 55-year-old Oak Lawn resident in the parking lot of a Bridgeview business. Strepek lives in the 10700 block of Meadow Lane in Palos Hills (DOB 07-21-61). Sterpek is being held pending a bond hearing scheduled for Sunday October 15, 2017. On Friday October 13, 2017 at approximately 5:35 am officers from the Bridgeview police department responded to reports of gunshots fired at the 8500 block of Thomas Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a male subject laying in the parking lot of Gerhard Design, located at 8540 S. Thomas Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. The 55 year old male victim from Oak Lawn, Jerzy Milewski, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced deceased.