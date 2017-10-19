Tabares Backing Legislation to Provide Relief to Seniors on Fixed Incomes

With rising costs affecting seniors living on fixed incomes, state Rep. Silvana Tabares, D-Chicago, is supporting legislation to eliminate the sales tax on everyday items regularly purchased by many older residents. “I have spoken to many seniors while walking door to door and it is clear they need real tax relief,” Tabares said. “As seniors struggle with rising costs, they shouldn’t have to face higher and higher taxes on groceries and basic medical supplies. My proposal is a commonsense measure designed to help our most vulnerable residents maintain their health and their financial independence.”

Tabares’ House Bill 4111 would eliminate the sales tax on all grocery items, prescription and nonprescription medication, medical devices used to treat cancer, and items used to treat diabetes, including insulin, syringes and needles. Seniors must be at least 65 years old and be either enrolled in Medicaid or receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to be eligible to be exempt from the sales tax on these items. These items are currently taxed at 1 percent. “We should not be forcing seniors who are already barely getting by to pay taxes on life-sustaining items,” Tabares said. “I am hopeful that by extending this tax relief to our seniors, we can improve their quality of life and let them enjoy their golden years with dignity and respect.”