Walgreens Expressions Challenge Encourages Teens to Express Themselves

Through November 30, teens have the opportunity to enter the Walgreens Expressions Challenge in the form of creative writing, visual arts or multimedia submissions. Through their entries, students are encouraged to express their perspective on topics that affect their peer group while attempting to help other teens make healthy decisions for their future. Topics such as depression, bullying, sexting, teen pregnancy, self-esteem, suicide and domestic violence are among the featured art expressions by students in the past. The Walgreens Expressions Challenge is a peer-to-peer based “healthy choice” awareness initiative for high school teens age 14-18. Participation also provides students with an opportunity to have their work publicly showcased through a traveling art show that visits schools and organizations across the metropolitan area. This art gallery showcase was recently used to launch the 2017 Walgreens Expressions Challenge Contest at an event created by and hosted by teens in the Chicagoland area. The 4UBYU (Four You By You) event featured 100 works of art, creative writing and multi-media work created by teens for the Walgreens Expressions Challenge. To learn more, visit www.expressionschallenge.com.