AG Contender Fairley Demands Accountability as Springfield Sexual Harassment Revelations Emerge

Democratic Attorney General Candidate Sharon Fairley on Thursday called for sweeping change to address sexual harassment and sexism in the Illinois General Assembly. Fairley, who would be the first African American woman Attorney General in Illinois history, demanded swift action by legislative leaders, and called for an independent investigation to identify which legislators or other actors may have been complicit in burying allegations of assault and harassment. “As a woman in public service, the alleged conduct that has come to light in recent weeks comes as no surprise to me,” said Fairley. “What does disturb me, however, is that it certainly appears that the Illinois Legislature and leadership have not fulfilled their legal obligation to maintain a fully functional and independent Legislator Inspector General’s office. This has clearly allowed improper behavior to go unchecked.” Fairley urged legislative leaders to move quickly to appoint a new Legislative Inspector General–a position that legislators have inexplicably left vacant for years. She also called on the legislature to increase staffing of that office, and to make changes to the State Officials and Employees Ethics Act that govern the Legislative Ethics Commission and Legislative Inspector General’s office to strengthen the office’s mission and independence.

Fairley called for an independent investigation into the Legislative Ethics Committee to determine why they have failed to comply with state law and appoint an acting Legislative Inspector General. “Those who are brave enough to report harassment concerns to legislative leaders were told their complaints were referred to an office that does not currently exist, for all intents and purposes,” said Fairley. “Victims who filed complaints were led into an impenetrable bureaucratic maze. We must determine who knew what, and when, so that those actors can be held to account, and so that we can begin to eradicate the systemic sexism that led to this moment.” Fairley noted that according to state law, the employment of staff in the LIG’s office is “subject to the approval of at least 3 of the 4 legislative leaders.” Fairley is running in the March Democratic primary election to fill the Attorney General seat to be vacated by Lisa Madigan, who is not running for reelection. Fairley is a former Assistant United States Attorney and Assistant Attorney General.