By: Ashmar Mandou

Teens in Chicago will soon be empowered through art, peace, and job festival as part of the “Celebrating a Brighter Future,” on November 15th at the Austin Town Hall. This celebration will promote peace, and highlight the positive work young people and adults in these communities are doing to promote anti-violence. Monterrey Security, in partnership with non-profits BUILD Chicago and The Resurrection Project, is behind the initiative. “We strongly believe that Monterrey Security has a duty to be an engaged business leader,” says Juan Gaytan, president and CEO of Monterrey Security. “That is why we are stepping up and creating this program. Through our actions, we want to show our commitment and investment in the people of Chicago. It’s not enough to stand by and wish for things to change, action must be taken now to create a pipeline of hope for the city’s most at-risk communities. The area of Austin and West Garfield Park boasts high numbers in crime rates. With this event we hope to not only inspire young people to reach their full potential, but to galvanize our peers to aid in the support of them,” added Gaytan.

Monterrey Security is partnering with BUILD and The Resurrection Project to help support and amplify their already active work in two under-resourced neighborhoods: Austin and Garfield Park. These two areas consistently rank in the top 10 of highest crime rates in the city. The purpose of this initiative is to counteract that news by highlighting and celebrating the positive stories coming out of those streets. The intent is to empower the young people of this area to pursue a brighter future, regardless of their current conditions. The three organizations are teaming up to create a sustainable solution, in the form of job opportunities, for the people struggling in these areas. They want to continue inspiring and highlight the belief that there is more than one way to be successful despite their own surroundings. On what makes BUILD special, Estella R., program participant says “It is not just one thing. Every day has a moment that changes my life. I don’t know what my life would be without BUILD – definitely not as successful.” The event will feature, the Peacemaker award recognizing the work of young leaders from each non-profit, a live painting section, and an “Express yourself Against Violence,” art contest. White Sox alum Michael Huff, who shared the field with Carlton Fisk, Ozzie Guillen and Frank Thomas, will be in attendance alongside White Sox Director of Fan Engagement, Cris Quintana.

“Through the leadership and organization skills I’ve learned at The Resurrection Project, I’m able to bring my community together for this ‘increase the peace initiative,’ says youth leader Marcos Constantino. The need for programs that promote peace, public safety and anti-violence awareness among at-risk youth is paramount. For more information go to: https://www.buildchicago.org/build-community-family-night