Christmas Plays

A White Christmas

Cadillac Palace Theatre

Through December 3rd, 2017

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas tells the story of two showbiz buddies putting on a show in a picturesque Vermont inn, and finding their perfect mates in the bargain. For more information on White Christmas, visit www.whitechristmasthemusical.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

A Christmas Carol

Goodman Theatre

Through December 31st, 2017

Ten directors, eight Ebenezer Scrooges and 34 Tiny Tims later, Goodman Theatre’s A Christmas Carol celebrates 40 years as Chicago’s long-standing holiday tradition, enjoyed by more than 1.5 million people. Catch this holiday tradition before times runs out. For more information or for tickets, visit www.GoodmanTheatre.org.

Q Brothers Christmas Carol

The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare

Through December 31st, 2017

Back by popular demand, Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) presents the highly anticipated return of the cheeky holiday classic Q Brothers Christmas Carol, from hip-hop sensations the Q Brothers Collective and developed with CST Creative Producer Rick Boynton. For more information or for tickets, visit www.chicagoshakes.com.