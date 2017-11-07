Cicero Fire

Fire reported at 2:30 am at 5117 West 29th place, frame structure, where fire officials believe fire started; main building completely engulfed from first floor to attic. Cicero police were first on scene and found a female in front of the building who was screaming “My son is still inside.” Officers kicked in the front door and found the 11-year-old boy on the floor of the front room. And 11-year-old boy and his mother were taken to Loyola hospital for treatment where they are reported in serious condition suffering from smoke inhalation. Police started CPR outside the building for the boy until ambulance arrived to take child and mother to hospital the fire spread to building on the west; both buildings seriously damaged; 15 other residents were taken to the Cicero Public Safety Office building by Cicero Family services where they are being given assistance.