City Barbeque Opens First Chicagoland Location in Berwyn

City Barbeque, an award-winning barbeque joint built on a foundation of “low and slow” smoked meats, made-from-scratch sides, indulgent desserts, and a healthy dose of backyard hospitality, recently opened its first location in the Chicagoland at 7108 W Cermak Rd. A ribbon cutting was held in conjunction with the City of Berwyn and the Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC) on October 30th. On Saturday, November 4, the restaurant held a community opening celebration, featuring live music, family entertainment and a Big Green Egg giveaway. Guests were able to sample City Barbeque’s pulled pork, brisket, smoked turkey, St Louis–cut ribs, sausage and smoked Amish farm chickens, as well as homemade specialties like warm peach cobbler, hand-dipped hush puppies and award-winning banana pudding. In keeping with the restaurant’s commitment to community involvement, 10 percent of sales on November 4 went to Berwyn’s own J. Sterling Morton High School and its Fine Arts Program. City Barbeque also sold T-shirts for a suggested donation of $5, with 100 percent of the sales going to the school. For more information on City Barbeque, visit citybbq.com.