Comcast Surprises Students with Laptops

Caption by Ashmar Mandou

Comcast was onsite to give away laptop computers to the entire eight grade class at Lovett Elementary last Friday. The laptop giveaway was part of a larger effort by Comcast to close the digital divide in Chicago via its Internet Essentials program, the nation’s largest broadband adoption program. In addition to Internet Essentials, Comcast has worked to close the digital divide by funding tech labs around the city, including three at Chicago Public Library (CPL) branches that will be announced on Oct. 27 earlier in the day; sponsoring the Chicago Public Library CyberNavigators program at 75 library locations; and providing free WiFi service at numerous community-based organizations in the city. Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive high-speed Internet adoption program for low-income Americans. It provides low-cost high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax; the option to purchase an Internet-ready computer for under $150; and multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online and in person.