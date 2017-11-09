ComEd’s Energy System is Ready to Serve Customers this Winter

As temperatures begin to dip, ComEd has been hard at work to ensure the company’s electric system is ready to meet the energy needs of customers all winter long. Throughout 2017, ComEd has continued its work to create an advanced energy delivery system, improving reliability and building smart infrastructure for the future. From 2012 through September of this year, more than 9.2 million customer interruptions have been avoided, the frequency of outages has been reduced by 44 percent, and the duration of outages has been reduced by 48 percent thanks in part to ComEd’s work to modernize the grid. Installation of advanced technology including more than 3,000 smart switches that reroute power around problem areas and tree resistant cables that storm harden the system have contributed to more than 1.6 million avoided customer interruptions in 2017 alone. ComEd offers no costs/low costs tips to help customers reduce their energy costs.

Lower your manual or programmable thermostat during the winter when you leave your home and before going to sleep. You could save up to 10 percent a year on heating. Or purchase a smart thermostat that can offer even more control over the climate in your home. ComEd customers can purchase a smart thermostat on ComEd’s Marketplace and get an instant rebate of up to $100.

Check your HVAC filter. If the filter looks dirty after a month, change it. A dirty filter will slow down air flow and make the system work harder to keep you warm thus wasting energy.

Replace conventional incandescent holiday lights with LEDs (lighting emitting diode). LED holiday lights typically consume about 75-80 percent less and can last up to 25 times longer. They’re also more durable, shock-resistant and generate less heat compared to traditional incandescent light strands.

Inspect and replace the caulking and weather-stripping around all windows and doors. Also, check ducts that move air to-and-from a forced air furnace, central air conditioner, or heat pump to make sure they are sealed, which often is a cause of energy waste. ComEd offers rebates for weatherization projects. Go to comed.com/weatherization for more information.

Take advantage of the home energy savings available through the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program. Get a free home energy assessment; receive rebates on weatherization and qualifying appliances and smart thermostats, and save instantly with in-store discounts on LEDs.

For more information on ComEd’s Energy Efficiency Program please visit ComEd.com/WaysToSave.