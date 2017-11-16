Do You Know a High School in Need

One lucky public high school in Chicagoland will soon receive a state-of-the-art training facility courtesy of the nonprofit Lift Life Foundation and Optimum Nutrition – a world leader in sports nutrition with global headquarters in Downers Grove. The two organizations have teamed up to help address the growing number of public schools facing budget cuts that threaten their physical education programs. Physical fitness is good for mental and physical health, boosts self-esteem and may contribute to better academic performance. To nominate an economically challenged public school that is in need of a new weight room, people can visit https://www.liftlifefoundation.org/ and complete the questionnaire by Nov. 20th. The winning school will be notified later this year, and the rehabilitation, which will be supported by Optimum Nutrition employees and athletes, is tentatively scheduled for spring 2018.