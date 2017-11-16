Latinos Progresando, Marshall Square Resource Network, CPS Network 7 hosted a full day of learning and networking for neighborhood families, educators and service providers at Saucedo Elementary School, 2850 W. 24th Blvd., Chicago. With the shared goal to provide the best possible learning environment the next generation of leaders, neighborhood service providers, educators and community parents worked together launched the first-ever Marshall Square Education Summit. The one-day Summit exposed neighborhood families and professionals to resources and information on a variety of topics, including college readiness, health and wellness, immigration, and social and emotional learning. Latinos Progresando is a 20-year-old nonprofit organization that delivers high quality information and resources for people to build secure, healthy and productive lives. The Marshall Square Resource Network is a collective of more than 30 neighborhood institutions working to advance in education, health, and peace.