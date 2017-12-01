Hernandez, Volunteers, Organizations Provide Thanksgiving Meals to Hundreds

With the help of over 50 volunteers and over 12 community organizations, State Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez, D-Cicero, hosted her fifth annual Thanksgiving dinner at the St. Agnes of Bohemia School in the Little Village, providing a Thanksgiving meal to over 300 people in need. “Something that sets our community apart is its ability to come together to help our families in need,” Hernandez said. “I want to thank all of the volunteers and local organizations that helped make this Thanksgiving feast a possibility. Thanks to the community’s support, hundreds of people were able to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones.” Hernandez worked with local schools to determine which families were in need of help this Thanksgiving season. Among others, she partnered with Nuevo Leon, the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, the Little Village Rotary Club and Mi Tierra. Prizes such as gift cards were raffled off, and every person received a ham to take home. “This yearly dinner symbolizes how important family is to our community. As I watched everyone enjoy a meal together, I thought of the thousands of families in Illinois who will be torn apart next year if Congress fails to pass a clean DREAM Act,” Hernandez said. “I continue to encourage everyone to speak out against Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda and Governor Rauner’s failure to take a clear stance on the side of keeping families together.”