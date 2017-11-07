Illinois Hospital Rankings

Illinois hospitals rank 26th nationwide when it comes to avoiding medical errors, injuries and infections, a new report released Tuesday finds. Some 2,630 hospitals across 50 states were assigned letter grades based on a range of patient safety measures and ranked based on their percentage of “A” hospitals, according to Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization. In Illinois, the number of hospitals with “A” rankings dropped from 45 last year to 30 this year. Of the 15 hospitals nationwide that received failing grades, one was in Illinois: Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. In addition, one Illinois hospital received a “D” grade: Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers in Evergreen Park.

The biannual 2017 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades report shows the safety grades of hospitals in five states — Oregon, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Wisconsin and Idaho — have improved significantly since Leapfrog first issued grades in 2012. Rhode Island had the most dramatic improvement, jumping from 50th in 2012 to No. 1 in the fall of 2017. “What we’ve learned is that transparency has a real impact on patient safety. By making the Hospital Safety Grades public, we’ve galvanized major changes in these states and many communities,” Leapfrog President and CEO Leah Binder said in a press release. Leapfrog gave 159 hospitals “D” grades and 15 hospitals received failing marks. Among some of the Illinois Hospitals that received the “A” Grade were:

Advocate Condell Medical Center

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Loyola Gottleib Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital

Presence Resurrection Medical Center

Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center

Riverside Medical Center

Rush Oak Park Hospital

Rush University Medical Center

St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital

University of Chicago Medical Center

West Suburban Medical Center