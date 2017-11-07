Lakeside Bank’s Women 1st Education Awards a Huge Success

In support of Women and Education, Lakeside Bank held a student chef competition called the “Women 1st! Lakeside Bank Education Awards” on Wednesday evening, October 25th at Kendall College. This was Lakeside’s first year teaming up with Kendall College’s Culinary Arts School to hold the competition and awards ceremony. During this event, seven female Kendall Culinary students competed to win $10,000 in scholarships. The students were challenged to create a dish inspired by a woman in their lives while using fresh and local ingredients. James BeardAward Winning Chefs, Carrie Nahabedian and Sarah Stegner, judged the dishes and chose the Grand Prize and Best Presentation winners. All guests tasted each dish and voted for a “People’s Choice” winner. “Education is the key to everything. Lakeside Bank is proud to be of help to deserving students,” said David Pinkerton, Lakeside Bank President & Vice Chairman.