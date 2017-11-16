McCormick Place Metra Station Unveils New Art Panels by After School Matters Students

On November 8th, 2017, Metra and the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA) unveiled a significant upgrade to the Metra station at McCormick Place, including a vibrant series of mural paintings from Chicago Public School students who participate in the After School Matters program. The project included the redesign and renovation of the waiting room, a new digital signage and sound system, new lighting and enhancements to the platform area and the addition of more visible signage to direct customers to and from the station. Attendees included Michael Merchant, director of Intergovernmental Affairs, MPEA; Don Orseno, Metra CEO/executive director; Mary Ellen Caron, CEO of After School Matters; and Third Ward Ald. Pat Dowell. The event was held on Concourse 2.5 in the McCormick Place North Building.

Photo Credit: Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority