Millions in Financial Assistance Available to Eligible Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas Customers

Applications for energy assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are open for Illinois households that include seniors, people with disabilities, and households with children ages five years old and under. Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas are encouraging its qualifying customers to submit their LIHEAP and Share the Warmth applications early if they need help with their natural gas bills this winter. Enrollment for LIHEAP opened on Oct. 1 for households including eligible seniors (60+) and people with disabilities while Share the Warmth is available year-round. Both programs provide grants to customers struggling to pay outstanding utility bills, reconnect service, and maintain natural gas service. LIHEAP applications are now open for households with children ages five years old and under and customers whose natural gas has been disconnected. Applications for all customers will open on Dec. 1. More than 69,000 Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas households received approximately $27 million in LIHEAP and Share the Warmth grants during the 2016-2017 heating season.

Peoples Gas

For Peoples Gas customers, the Community Economic Development Association (CEDA) administers LIHEAP and Share the Warmth. Peoples Gas customers should call (800) 571-CEDA (2332) or visit cedaorg.net for information about how and where to apply.

North Shore Gas

For North Shore Gas customers, the Community Action Partnership of Lake County administers LIHEAP and Share the Warmth. North Shore Gas customers should call 847-249-4330 or visit caplakecounty.org for information about how and where to apply.