Rep. Mah Calls for Government Monitored Workers’ Protection Unit

In an effort to stand against Illinois’ “underground economy,” which forces employees to work in unsafe conditions and gives businesses unfair tax and labor advantages, state Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, is supporting a recently introduced measure that would create the Workers’ Protection Unit within the office of the Attorney General and Workers’ Protection Task Force. “The proposed unit within the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will bring historic changes to the way that we view workers’ rights in our state,” said Mah. “The Workers’ Protection Unit will act as a safety net for workers who cannot protect themselves. The Unit will intervene and enforce matters on various worker protection acts enabled in our state.”

Mah is a supporter of Senate Bill 193, which would work to enforce workers’ rights matters through the newest proposed unit within the Attorney General’s office, the Workers’ Protection Unit. This Unit will take on all investigations and uphold current laws found within the Prevailing Wage Act, the Employee Classification Act, the Minimum Wage Law, the Day and Temporary Labor Services Act and the Wage Payment and Collection Act. Senate Bill 193 is currently assigned to the House Rules Committee and awaits action within the legislature. For more information please contact Rep. Mah’s district office at 872-281-5775 or rep.theresamah@gmail.com.