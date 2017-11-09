Southwestern-Style Meatballs

Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/2 cup very finely chopped corn tortilla
- 1 tablespoon minced chipotle chile in adobo sauce
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 large egg
- 12 ounces ground sirloin
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
How to Make It
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add onion and minced garlic to pan; cook 4 minutes. Stir in chopped corn tortilla and minced chipotle chile; cook 3 minutes. Place mixture in a bowl. Stir in cilantro, salt, and egg. Stir in ground sirloin. Divide mixture into 12 balls. Return pan to heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add meatballs; cook 6 minutes, turning occasionally. Cover; cook 4 minutes.