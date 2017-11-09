Southwestern-Style Meatballs

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup diced onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 cup very finely chopped corn tortilla

1 tablespoon minced chipotle chile in adobo sauce

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg

12 ounces ground sirloin

1 tablespoon olive oil

How to Make It

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add onion and minced garlic to pan; cook 4 minutes. Stir in chopped corn tortilla and minced chipotle chile; cook 3 minutes. Place mixture in a bowl. Stir in cilantro, salt, and egg. Stir in ground sirloin. Divide mixture into 12 balls. Return pan to heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add meatballs; cook 6 minutes, turning occasionally. Cover; cook 4 minutes.