Southwestern-Style Meatballs

Posted by on November 9, 2017 in Foods | Comments Off on Southwestern-Style Meatballs

Lawndale News Chicago's Bilingual Newspaper - Salud

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup very finely chopped corn tortilla
  • 1 tablespoon minced chipotle chile in adobo sauce
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 12 ounces ground sirloin
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

How to Make It

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add onion and minced garlic to pan; cook 4 minutes. Stir in chopped corn tortilla and minced chipotle chile; cook 3 minutes. Place mixture in a bowl. Stir in cilantro, salt, and egg. Stir in ground sirloin. Divide mixture into 12 balls. Return pan to heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add meatballs; cook 6 minutes, turning occasionally. Cover; cook 4 minutes.

Comments are closed.