Teacher, Staff of Cicero School District 99 Take the State to Help Victims of Hurricane Maria, Harvey

Teachers, administrators and staff from Cicero School District 99 will star in a self-produce talent show to raise funds to help victims affected by the aftermath of the earthquake in Mexico and the hurricane in Puerto Rico. On Friday December 1st, 2017 staff will show off their talents at Unity Jr. High, 2115 S. 54TH Avenue, in Cicero, IL from 6pm to 9pm. The gymnasium will be transformed into a gigantic auditorium, with seating for over 2,000 people to witness the performances. Presale of discounted tickets ($2 for adults, children under 3 free) are available at all District 99 Schools and donations ($3 for adults or $10 VIP) will be accepted at the door, all proceeds collected will be directly donated to charitable organizations established in those regions. “Our school faculty is filled talented individuals, stated Rudy Hernandez, Superintendent, Cicero School District 99, however, many of these individuals rarely get a chance to showcase their talents. Our talent show offers this opportunity, but more importantly, it offers a means for individuals in our schools and community to help others in need and give back. I am happy that District 99 is Igniting the Road to Excellence for others to follow.” For tickets and information please visit our website, www.cicd99.edu.