YouTube Music Artist Alicia Grimes Reaches Millions

YouTube Music Sensation Alicia Grimes has released her latest creative endeavor, her new single, the dynamic and eclectic “Jazz Walk” which has amassed over 78 million SoundCloud Streams and over 160 million streams for her “The Album 43” in eight months already. Her “Jazz Walk” video on YouTube has over 687,365 views with over 2,625,698 YouTube plays. Grimes is receiving local radio support from several popular radio stations. With the record tearing up the clubs, Grimes has gained the support of many industry heavy weights championing the record. It’s no wonder, she was named by numerous of publications as best new artist to watch in 2017 and beyond. Her music is presently being monetized and distributed by Vydia, Inc.

Grimes first stormed on the music scene in 2013 when she began promoting her music on YouTube. Her first upload quickly attracted more than 300,000 views; with what’s now over 2,625,698 YouTube Views. She has built a remarkable career in the music industry while notable and famous in the music industry for her hit singles ‘Say I Do’ and ‘Love You’. Apart from her music career she found success within the marketing profession. Her company Alicia Grimes Promotion had made it on the Evan Carmichael Top Marketers to follow on Twitter. From March 2013 – April 2015 and currently. She was #1 on Evan Carmichael Jan-May 2015 Top Marketers to follow on Twitter and continues into 2016. She is currently the #14 Top Twitter Accounts for Chicago, and #4 Top Twitter Accounts for Detroit Michigan. Already amassing over 78K on Instagram; 66K on Facebook; 160 Million plus SoundCloud streams; 2,625,698 YouTube Views; Her video Money Money clocks in @ over 1.1 million views. Few young artist are making such an impact. Alicia is living out loud and proud her music is clearly standing out. She is on the list of famous Illinoisans and is ranked #13,681 most popular famous person worldwide.