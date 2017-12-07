Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Treasurer Michael Frerichs File for Re-Election

Democratic incumbents Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs filed their petitions for re-election to their Constitutional offices. While Mendoza and Frerichs filed the maximum 10,000 signatures, they collected over 20,000 from across the state with the help of volunteers, local elected officials, friends in labor, and Democratic County organizations. “It was our goal from the beginning to secure signatures from every corner of the state. To work together to give a voice to those who have been directly impacted by the harm that Governor Rauner has caused our state,” said Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

“We are ready for our re-elections and to keep fighting for the people of Illinois. “I am excited to file petitions so that we can continue our work to protect consumers, bring more job opportunities to the state, and help improve the lives of working families across Illinois,” said Treasurer Michael Frerichs. “I want to thank the hundreds of volunteers who spent countless hours passing petitions to give us this opportunity.” Treasurer Frerichs was elected in 2014 after beating Republican Tom Cross. Treasurer Frerichs made saving for college more affordable for Illinois families, took on the life insurance lobby to pass the Illinois Life Insurance Reform Act to get beneficiaries the money they are owed, and brought 15 states together in an Illinois-led coalition to create the ABLE program which allows families to save for their child with a disability without risking their benefits. Comptroller Mendoza was elected in 2016 after beating appointed incumbent Comptroller Leslie Munger to finish out the late Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka’s term.