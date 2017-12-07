Illinois Student Assistance Commission Announces 2018-19 Illinois State Scholars

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is pleased to announce the names of the 2018-19 Illinois State Scholars. These outstanding honorees represent some of Illinois’ best and brightest, and join the other top Illinois high school students honored with the prestigious designation since it was introduced in 1958. The 2018-19 Illinois State Scholars rank in approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors from 737 high schools across the state. Honorees are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank. While the State Scholar recognition does not include a monetary award, honorees will receive a congratulatory letter from ISAC and personalized Certificates of Achievement. This year, State Scholars can also receive a digital Illinois State Scholar badge, which can be displayed on their online profiles and social media accounts, and shared with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others. Current State Scholars are also listed on the ISAC website. All students, including State Scholars, who plan to be enrolled in college next fall are urged to complete their 2018-19 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible in order to determine eligibility for federal and state financial aid. ISAC offers free financial aid and college access events to assist students and families with the college-going process. For more information, visit the ISAC Student Portal for more information at www.isac.org/studentportal.