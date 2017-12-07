New Elementary Magnet and Classical Schools to Expand

To further expand access to high-quality school options in all parts of the city, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Public Schools today announced a plan to transform three neighborhood schools into magnet schools through a $15 million federal grant and open two new classical schools to help meet demand for rigorous elementary programming.

New STEM Magnet Schools to Enhance Quality and Diversity

CPS is transforming three neighborhood schools into magnet STEM schools after being awarded a five-year, $15 million Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Each of the new magnet schools will offer innovative STEM curriculum while promoting diversity and ensuring students gain critical 21st Century skills. The following elementary schools have been selected:

• William H. Brown Elementary School

• Claremont Academy Elementary School

• Joseph Jungman Elementary School

CPS magnet schools specialize in specific subject areas and accept students from throughout the city via a computerized lottery irrespective of student test scores. The goal of STEM programming is to develop students into literate citizens with a solid foundation in math, science, technology and engineering to prepare them for a successful future in the 21st Century economy.

In order to fulfill the grant’s goal of encouraging racial and socioeconomic diversity within school communities, Brown and Claremont will become citywide magnet schools, while Jungman will retain its neighborhood boundary and offer available seats through a magnet lottery. Brown and Claremont each have the capacity to serve more than 350 additional students while Jungman has capacity to serve an additional 200 students. There is sufficient available capacity at all three schools to accommodate both students living within current school boundaries and students living in other areas of the city, which will allow the schools to remain vibrant parts of their local communities while attracting students from other neighborhoods. Students who are currently enrolled at the schools will be able to remain at their schools and incoming students who have already applied for the schools will be guaranteed admittance next year.