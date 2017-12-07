Rep. Mah, Commissioner Cabonargi to Host Property Tax Appeal Workshop

State Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, and Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Michael Cabonargi are offering local residents an opportunity to potentially cut their property tax bills before the upcoming appeal deadline at a Property Tax Appeal Workshop Thursday at the Pui Tak Center in Chinatown. “A property tax bill coming in the mail can be a huge financial hit for families in our community,” said Mah. “These hard-working families may be able to reduce their property taxes by filing an appeal, and I want to help connect local residents with this relief.”

Mah and Cabonargi will walk residents through the appeal process and application at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 on the 3rd Floor of the Pui Tak Center, located at 2216 S Wentworth Ave. in Chicago. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their second installment property tax bill to the event. “In 2015, Cook County property owners who challenged assessments on their property received reductions 50 percent of the time, so I think it is definitely a worthwhile practice,” said Mah. “Homeowners both young and old can benefit from this event, and will leave with more information on property taxes and the appeals process.” Mah represents the 2nd District, which includes the Chicago neighborhoods of Pilsen, Chinatown, Bridgeport, Brighton Park and Back of the Yards. For more information please contact Rep. Mah’s district office at 872-281-5775 or rep.theresamah@gmail.com.