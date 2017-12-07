‘Tis the Sea-son with Holiday Events at Shedd Aquarium

There’s no place like Shedd Aquarium for the holidays! The aquarium is spreading the cheer with festive events, breakfasts with Santa, special screenings of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D® and holiday crafts.

Holiday Breakfast at Shedd

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… Shedd’s holiday breakfast! Join the Shedd for breakfast and hot chocolate, a screening of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4-D Experience and a meet-and-greet with Santa. Afterward, you can explore Shedd’s children’s exhibit, Polar Play Zone and finish your special day with reserved seats to an aquatic presentation.

Saturday, Dec. 9; Sunday, Dec. 10; Saturday, Dec. 16; Sunday, Dec. 17; Saturday, Dec. 23; doors open at 7:45 a.m.

$49.95 for adults; $39.95 for children (ages 3-10)

Shedd Members: $44.95 for adults; $34.95 for children (ages 3-10)

Children under the age of 3 are free

Ticket price includes admission to the aquarium

For a complete list of events, visit www.sheddaquarium.org or call 312-939-2438.

Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez