This year The Chicago Toys for Tots Motorcycle Association (TFT) celebrated their 40th Anniversary with a recording breaking turnout of over 70,000 motorcycles participation and bikers donating Toys. Miss/Senorita Cicero Ingrid Burgos was one of special guests participating in the parade and donating toys to the Toys for Tots organization.

(Left to right) Tom Dertz TFT Vice President, George Lester TFT President, Miss Cicero Ingrid Burgos & Jack Voss TFT member.