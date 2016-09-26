City Announces Grant to Address Trauma in Neighborhoods

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) Commissioner Julie Morita, M.D., announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded the Chicago Department of Public Health $1 million to strengthen and improve how Chicago’s first responders serve individuals with mental illness. Today’s funding was awarded through HHS’ Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma (ReCAST) grant program, which supports violence prevention and community youth engagement programs as well as access to mental health services, and is renewable for five years. The new funding will support the critical work of the Mayor’s Citywide Mental Health Response Steering Committee, which was assembled by Mayor Emanuel in January 2016.

“This is a critical step forward in addressing the needs of our community around mental health, addiction and trauma, and we applaud the Mayor, Commissioner Morita, Senator Durbin and community partners for pursuing this with the urgency it demands,” said Kelly O’Brien, The Kennedy Forum’s Executive Director. “It is our hope that this investment will further leverage the additional philanthropic, business and community engagement that it is going to take to turn a corner and show progress.” All told, more than 15,000 Chicago individuals will be directly served or trained during the first year of the grant. Specifically the funding will result in the following activities: