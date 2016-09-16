Free Social Media Workshop at City Hall

Social media can be a powerful tool for startups, businesses and brands to grow if implemented and utilized appropriately. The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection’s (BACP) Small Business Center (SBC) is offering its next social media workshop this Friday, Sept. 26th at City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St., in room 805. The Social Advertising workshop will be held from 9:30a.m, to 11a.m., to introduce attendees to the “do’s, the don’ts, and the in-between.” Leverage Facebook advertising for your business to get noticed. Whether you are looking to increase your following or drive targeted leads, we’ll show you the latest updates from Facebook Advertising with a general overview of how to set Ads that work for you. To register for a workshop or for more information, call 312-744-2086 or email BACPoutreach@cityofchicago.org.