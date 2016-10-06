Howard Brown Health’s Halloween Soiree Returns

Howard Brown Health invites costume-clad Chicagoans back to their second annual spooktacular Halloween soiree, the Big Orange Ball, hosted at West Loop restaurant and event space Carnivale, 702 W. Fulton Market, on October 22nd. Once guests arrive in their most ghoulish attire they can pose for a picture in a photo booth outfitted with props supplied by the Brown Elephant resale shops. Indulgent craft cocktails and delectable catering from Carnivale will be served to partygoers dressed for tricks and treats, while dancing the witching hours away to local DJs. A 50/50 cash raffle and a (dead) silent auction are also provided. Whether you’re Ghostbusting or Ghost-busting-a-move on the dance floor, Big Orange Ball will be the premier party of the Halloween season. Funds raised support Howard Brown Health’s vital medical care and community initiatives for adults and youth. The soiree begins at 8p.m. For ticket information, call 773-572-5117, email events@howardbrown.org or visit http://howardbrown.org/event/bob2016/.