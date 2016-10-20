Latest
Millennials Favor Socialism?
by Daniel Nardini
In a study done by the Victims of Communism—-an organization dedicated to remembering all those who perished under Communism—-many Millennials believe that socialism is in fact a good thing and are prepared to fight for it. Before I say anything else, I should define who Millennials are. Millennials are those born between 1982 and 2000—the late 20th Century into the beginning of the 21st Century. This group is of people who are 35 years old and younger. This group really does not remember what Communism as not only an ideology but an institution of government was compared to those generations of Americans before who do. They have indeed grown up in a different era where only five Communist countries remain, and into an era where there is less information and less emphasis has been put on the knowledge and study of Communism.
Thus, it should come as no surprise that 55 percent of all Millennials surveyed believe that Communism is a problem or a threat compared to 80 percent of all from the Baby Boom generation and 91 percent of all Americans born before that. What this means is that 45 percent of Millennials either do not reject socialism or actually prefer it to capitalism. Witness the brief phenomenon of Bernie Sanders whose polices were socialist and who attracted a wide following, especially among young people. But again many Millennials know little to nothing about socialism, and how it can go into the more radical form of Communism. The survey found that many Millennials do not know who Vladimir Lenin, Josif Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Ernesto Che Guevara were. These were among the most infamous of all men who not only fought for Communism but who were responsible for the mass murder of tens of millions of innocent people. Most Millennials know who Adolf Hitler and the Nazis were—at least our education system did not fail there. Sadly, it has failed in regards to Communism.
The major problem here is that if many Millennials believe that capitalism is not the way to go, then they may turn to socialism and they may in the end fight for a system that has already led to terrible crimes against humanity and atrocities almost without number. Is it possible that some might become fanatically inclined towards socialism? Is it possible that some might try to tear down American democracy for a more radical concept? Is it possible that within less than a generation we may see a repeat of what happened in the early 20th Century? This is all a frightening set of possibilities that makes me wonder what the future may be like.