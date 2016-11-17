HACE and Sage’s GoodTogether® Partner to Help Students

In partnership with Sage’s GoodTogether®, the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) will award six laptops to students at Marie Sklodowska Curie Metro High School.

“Today, over 18 million homes in the U.S. do not have access to a computer, through programs like those offered by HACE, we are working together to eliminate the Digital Divide and empower Latino students to reach their full career potential,” said William R. Waas, executive director of Sage’s GoodTogether® program. “We would like to thank Equity Residential for their generous donation of laptops to support this program.”

HACE is helping students and young professionals by providing them with the resources necessary to succeed. Curie high school was a part of HACE’s el Futuro high school program in the Spring. El Futuro is a career development project for high school students meant to help them achieve better college entrance and completion rates by improving their prospects for fulfilling careers. Over 90 percent of senior participants complete three or more college applications. “Thank you to Sage and Equity Residential for supporting our Latino youth and helping close this resource gap for the six families we will be impacting,” said Patricia Mota, HACE President. Students must complete an application and answer the following questions:

• Tell HACE about your 5-year plan to reach your first professional job.

• How will having a laptop affect your future job?

• How does technology empower you or other people?

Contest winners will be notified the week of December 5, 2016 and will be awarded on December 9, 2016.