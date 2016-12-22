Chicago Public Library’s Chinatown Branch Wins CISCO’s Project of the Year Award

Recognized as a top quality union construction project, Chicago’s Chinatown Branch Library has been awarded Project of the Year in the category of New Construction – Chicago or Suburbs (below $20 million) from the Construction Industry Service Corporation (CISCO), as part of its annual Pride in Construction Award Program. Developed by the Public Building Commission on behalf of the Chicago Public Library, the Chinatown Branch Library opened in August 2015 and features a Feng Shui inspired design, state-of-the-art energy efficient radiant heating and cooling ventilation systems, a green roof and an in-ground storm water retention system. The team of Wight & Co and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill designed and built the library at Archer and Wentworth.

The exterior vertical shading fins provide shade to a glass façade controlling solar gain and glare while linking passersby to activity inside and library patrons to the surrounding cityscape. Much like a traditional Chinese courtyard plan, all spaces connect to a central atrium, minimizing the building’s total footprint. The City of Chicago’s Department of Fleet and Facility Management owns and operates the building for the Chicago Public Library. The library is on track to achieve LEED Gold certification. CISCO is a non-profit labor management association. Each year CISCO holds an annual meeting highlighted by its Pride in Construction Awards. Winners are selected in various construction categories based on quality and community impact of each project. A formal presentation to the winners is scheduled at the Association’s annual meeting on Friday, Jan. 27th, 2017.