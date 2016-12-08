Parents United/Padres Unidos Celebrates 10 Years of Parent Leadership

For ten years, Parents United for Healthy Schools (PUHS) has been a leading force in creating healthy school environments through organized parent leadership. This parent-led movement advocates for a better future for all Chicago children by working together with schools to create healthy environments that support student learning through initiatives like healthy fundraisers, modeling healthy behavior at parent and staff meetings and reinforcing healthy lifestyles by providing healthy food and integrating physical activity, both at school and in the home. Healthy Schools Campaign formed PUHS in 2006 out of a growing concern for the skyrocketing rates of childhood obesity in Chicago and the growing health disparities in our city. Parents United equips parents with the knowledge and skills to advocate for policies and programs that promote healthy eating and active lifestyles in their schools, homes and communities.

The celebration of ten years of Parents United will culminate at the Parent Summit on December 9th at the Arturo Velasquez Institute, 2800 S. Western Ave., at 8:30a.m., which will bring together more than 200 parent leaders, celebrate their achievements and strengthen the commitment to the movement and the dedication to healthy food and physical activity in schools for all students. Dr. Julie Morita, M.D., Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health as the keynote speaker for the Parent Summit. Healthy Schools Campaign invites the public to attend the Summit. To learn more about Healthy Schools Campaign, visit healthyschoolscampaign.org.