‘Tis the Season of Giving

By: Ashmar Mandou

For individuals or families in need of hot meal this Christmas, a few shelters and soup kitchens will be open to welcome Chicagoans with open arms and a seat at the dinner table. From Uptown to West Town, these organizations will be sure to serve up a warm meal with great company so you don’t have to be alone this Holiday season.

Franciscan House of Mary and Joseph

Homeless Shelter

2715 W. Harrison St., Chicago, IL 60612

Phone: 773-265-6683

Marquard Center

Soup Kitchen

1645 W. LeMoyne St., Chicago, IL 60622

Phone: 773-278-6724

Christmas Dinner: 5pm to 7pm

A Just Harvest

7649 N. Paulina St., Chicago, IL 60626

Phone: 773-262-2297

Christmas Dinner: 5pm-6pm

Cornerstone Community Outreach

4628 N. Clifton Ave., Chicago, IL 60640

Phone: 773-271-8163

Hours: 9am to 5pm