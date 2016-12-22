‘Tis the Season of Giving

By: Ashmar Mandou

For individuals or families in need of hot meal this Christmas, a few shelters and soup kitchens will be open to welcome Chicagoans with open arms and a seat at the dinner table. From Uptown to West Town, these organizations will be sure to serve up a warm meal with great company so you don’t have to be alone this Holiday season.

Franciscan House of Mary and Joseph
Homeless Shelter
2715 W. Harrison St., Chicago, IL 60612
Phone: 773-265-6683

Marquard Center
Soup Kitchen
1645 W. LeMoyne St., Chicago, IL 60622
Phone: 773-278-6724
Christmas Dinner: 5pm to 7pm

A Just Harvest
7649 N. Paulina St., Chicago, IL 60626
Phone: 773-262-2297
Christmas Dinner: 5pm-6pm

Cornerstone Community Outreach
4628 N. Clifton Ave., Chicago, IL 60640
Phone: 773-271-8163
Hours: 9am to 5pm

