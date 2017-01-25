Governor Signs SB 2912 – Address’s Teacher Shortage, Easier Access for Educators Trained Outside Illinois

Streamlining the licensure process for educators providing greater access to Illinois schools, are just some of the benefits Governor Bruce Rauner signed into law on January 6 as he signed Senate Bill 2912 (now Public Act 99-0920) into law. The bill signing took place at Carbondale Community High School and marks the third bill passed into law on behalf of the Vision 20/20 group. SB 2912 was sponsored by now-retired Sen. Dave Luechtefeld (R-Okawville) and Rep. Fred Crespo (D-Hoffman Estates) and received support from both parties and passed both chambers with no opposing votes. Vision 20/20 has been pushing for changes in teacher licensure since the group officially launched in November of 2014. “One of the four main pillars of Vision 20/20 is Highly Effective Educators and licensure reciprocity and streamlining the licensure process were key goals,” said Dr. Brent Clark, Executive Director of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA). “Senate Bill 2912 is a good step toward helping alleviate the critical shortage of substitute teachers in our state.” Clark cited the example of public schools in Peoria beginning the 2016 school year with more than 60 unfilled positions and said such instances are becoming more common across the state. Jeff Vose, President of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools also believes the new law will go a long way in helping reduce the state’s teacher shortage. “There is a dramatic need in every area of the state, urban and rural; in upstate, downstate and central Illinois. Schools in Illinois have a serious shortage of teachers and need greater access to substitute teachers. This legislation will definitely help, by removing unnecessary roadblocks.” For more information on this bill and Vision 20/20, please visit http://illinoisvision2020.org.