Share Your Stories Through Chicago Voices

Last year through Lyric Unlimited’s groundbreaking Chicago Voices initiative, three incredibly unique groups were selected for a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience to bring their community’s stories to life through song. Now, Lyric is excited to announce the second round of Community Created Performances. Applications for Community Created Performances are now available at chicagovoices.org and will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 27th. Groups are invited to share the stories that define their community within the city of Chicago. Once the application period closes, up to ten semifinalist groups will be chosen, and the public will vote online for the stories they find most compelling. The three groups who receive the highest number of votes will each receive a $10,000 stipend and will work over the course of sixteen weeks with a creative team provided by Lyric to craft their stories into an original music-theater work. The final presentations will be performed for the public in the fall. While no prior performing experience or training is required to apply, groups selected to participate will be asked to sing and perform in front of an audience in the musical genre or language that best reflects their community. Find out more about the application process at chicagovoices.org/community.