ComEd Celebrates Artists

Artists with special needs were celebrated for their artwork at ComEd’s Art & Inspiration benefit event at the Bridgeport Art Center on February 8th. These artists are a part of Project Onward, a nonprofit studio and gallery that gives a platform for artistic adults with special needs. In 2015, ComEd partnered with the local artists at Project Onward to create art for its new training center in Bridgeport. Two dozen pieces have brought beauty to the center—and now ComEd wants to share this art with the community. The total amount raised was $10,035 and all went to Project Onward.