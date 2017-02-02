Get Involved

By: Ashmar Mandou

It has certainly been tumultuous this past week with thousands descending onto O’Hare airport to protest President Trump’s travel ban. While Chicagoans were outraged on behalf of families affected by the executive order, Chicago-based community organizations are encouraging thousands more to become proactive by focusing their efforts to help immigrant families across the city. Volunteers are needed to help provide solutions for working families. If you are interested in assisting families, call any one of these organizations:

National Immigrant Justice Center: 312-660-1370 or immigrantjustice.org

The Resurrection Project: 312-880-1151 or resurrectionproject.org

United African Organization: 312-949-9980 or uniteafricans.org

Indo-American Center: 773-973-4444 ext. 103 or indoamerican.org

Centro Romero: 773-508-5300 ext. 242 or centroromero.org

Erie Neighborhood House: 312-432-2252 or eriehouse.org

Instituto Del Progreso Latino: 773-890-0055 or institutochicago.org

Centro de Trabajadores Unidos: 773-706-7150 or centrodetrabajadoresunidos.org

Southwest Organizing Project: 773-471-8208 ext. 120 or swopchicago.org

Korean American Resource and Cultural Center: 773-588-9158 or chicagokrcc.org



Photo Credit: Tony Diaz and David Diaz