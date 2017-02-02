Get Involved

Posted by on February 2, 2017 in Local News | Comments Off on Get Involved

Lawndale News Chicago's Bilingual Newspaper - Local NewsLawndale News Chicago's Bilingual Newspaper - Local News

By: Ashmar Mandou

It has certainly been tumultuous this past week with thousands descending onto O’Hare airport to protest President Trump’s travel ban. While Chicagoans were outraged on behalf of families affected by the executive order, Chicago-based community organizations are encouraging thousands more to become proactive by focusing their efforts to help immigrant families across the city. Volunteers are needed to help provide solutions for working families. If you are interested in assisting families, call any one of these organizations:

Lawndale News Chicago's Bilingual Newspaper - Local NewsLawndale News Chicago's Bilingual Newspaper - Local News

 
Photo Credit: Tony Diaz and David Diaz

Lawndale News Chicago's Bilingual Newspaper - Local NewsLawndale News Chicago's Bilingual Newspaper - Local News

Comments are closed.